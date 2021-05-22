Elderly man among two found dead in two districts

Two people including an elderly man were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Bogura, on Friday.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man from a chilli field in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Miraj Bhaddar, 22, son of Siddique Bhaddar, a resident of Kacchapkhali Village in the upazila. He was a motorcycle driver on rent.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a chilli field in the area at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahipur Police Station (PS) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from a bamboo garden in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 65, son of late Sadequl Islam, a resident of Hariakandi Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Zahidul went out of the house at around 4pm on Thursday. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his hanging body at a bamboo garden nearby the house on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Zahidul might have been murdered by his rivals over land dispute.

Sonatala PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.







