Procession brought out protesting Israeli attack on Palestinians

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, May 21: A procession was brought out in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon protesting Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and Palestinians.

Locals brought out the procession under the banner of 'Touhidi Janata' at Miar Hat Bazar where Islamic clerics and imams of local mosques spoke. The speakers said Israel has viciously attacked the worshipers of Palestine. Even after such a barbaric attack, the world community has remained silent.







