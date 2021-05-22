Video
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 22 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Sirajganj, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A truck helper was killed and its driver injured in a road accident in Paba Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Iman Ali, 35.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Damkura Police Station (PS) Mahbub Alam said a paddy-laden truck heading to Chapainawabganj hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Kasba area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj at around 5:45am, which left the truck helper dead on the spot and its driver critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Injured truck driver Faisal Hossain is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the OC added.
GOPALGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Mubin Shikder, 20, son of Faruq Shikder, a resident of Ghagharkanda Village in the upazila.
Kotalipara PS OC Md Aminul Islam said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering while passing a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Tarashi Bus Stand area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara Road in the evening, which left the motorcyclist seriously injured.
He was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and and his brother injured in a road accident in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Babul Sheikh, 35, son of Shah Jamal, a resident of Raghunathpur Village in Sadar Upazila.
Banagabandhu Bridge West Zone PS OC Mosaddeque Hossain said a microbus hit a motorcycle carrying the siblings on the Konabari Road in the morning, leaving them injured.
They were admitted to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital, where babul succumbed to his injuries.
However, police seized the microbus, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.


