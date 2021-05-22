

Shrimp sector suffers setback in Bagerhat

According to field sources, growers are not getting fair prices of their fry in the backdrop of export suspension. They are going to experience loses like the last year's. In the beginning of the season, they started their enclosures, but they could not release adequate fry.

For lockdown imposed from April 14 in the last year, growers suffered losses due to hindrance in white shrimp fry transporting. As a result, Galda shrimp fry went up manifold; many are purchasing fry in a compelling situation.

More than one lakh people engaged in the shrimp sector have been in frustration.

A visit to Faylahat in Rampal Upazila, the largest fry bazaar in Bagerhat, found a lifeless situation; earlier the haat would remain busy with trading of Galda-Bagda fry; warehouse labourers were seen sitting with empty pots of fry.

Warehouse sources said, about 4,000 to 5,000 traders and labourers of the haat have turned workless.

Warehouse Proprietor Md Maniruzzaman said, usually fry of Bagda and Galda are brought to the haat from Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, and Cox's Bazar; earlier trading of fry of Taka one crore would take place starting from morning.

But the jeopardy has begun for the corona situation, he mentioned, adding, it has mainly been caused by the pandemic.

According to him, because of this dismal haat condition, 95 per cent shrimp growers will be affected.

Shrimp fry counter Tarikul Islam in the haat said, 4,000 to 5,000 people are fully dependent on shrimp fry trading and processing in the haat; but most of them cannot come due to lockdown.

"Now we are set to sit on road with begging plates," he added.

He further said, "I am a student. But I have to come to the haat to support my family. I get Tk 20 for counting 1,000 fry."

Who will give me this money if I cannot come for lockdown? he asked.

Another counter, Hakim Sheikh said, "Fry pots are not arriving. I will have to die for no food with my son and daughter."

Grower Mizanur Rahman of Zamirtala Village under Nishanbaria Union of the upazila said, "I have been farming enclosure for 12-13 years. My family is running on the enclosure. But because of corona, fish rate has declined."

He added, "Earlier I sold the fish at the rate of Tk 1,300-1,400, and now it is selling at Tk 600, 700, 800, and 900."

"I have two enclosures on 10-12 bighas. My investment cannot be lifted by a half even. I sought financial assistance from the government," he maintained.

Shrimp farmer Atiar Gazi in Radhabhallab area of Sadar Upazila said, "I have prepared my enclosure. But fry cannot be released due to corona. Fry is arriving shortly but the price is high."

According to him, per 1,000 Bagda fry is selling at Tk 6,000 against the previous price of Tk 3,000; river Bagda fry is not available even at Tk 1,2000-1,400 against previous price of Tk 700 per 1,000.

Some Galda fry is available at Tk 3,000 to 3,200 per 1,000.

Founding President of Barakpur Shrimp Warehouse Association in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Zakir Hossain said, the shrimp sector is affected seriously due to corona; shrimp of Tk 1,700 is selling at Tk 800-900.

Huge revenue comes from this sector, he mentioned. "I appeal to the government for saving farmers with assistance," he added.

Without government assistance, the sector cannot be protected, he maintained.

According to sources at Bagerhat Fisheries Department, there are 79,736 fishermen in the district; there are 81,358 Bagda and Galda shrimp enclosures across 71,889 hectares of land; and during 2019-2020 fiscal year, 17,487 metric tons (mt) of Bagda and 16,335 mt of Galda were produced.

District Fisheries Officer in Bagerhat SM Rasel said, fish price has declined by a little bit due to export ban amid corona; for which marginal farmers are affected mostly.

Due to the export suspension for the last one year, the shrimp sector in Bagerhat has suffered a loss of Tk 140 crore; the overall loss stands at about Tk 250 crore.

Meanwhile, there has been fry crisis in the bazaars; Bagerhat is in demand for 77 crore Bagda and 21 crore Galda fry; it will not be possible to meet the demand if lockdown continues; rather, the financial loss will go up further.

To help farmers overcome the situation, the government has taken some plans, he mentioned, adding, as part of which, 28,000 fishermen are being provided with financial assistance and easy bank loan.







