Covid-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,457 in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 36 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 12,284, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained at 1.56 per cent.

A total of 1,457 more people were infected with

the disease during the period, bringing the number of cases to 785,194, the release added. The infection rate stands at 7.50 per cent

As many as 19,437 samples were tested at 482 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 1,378 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday. The recovery rate stands at 92.65 per cent, the release said.

Among the deceased, 26 were men, and 10 were women. Of them, 35 died at hospitals while one at home. Twelve of the dead, were in Dhaka Division, 14 in Chattogram, three each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, two in Khulna and one each was in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,884 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,400 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

