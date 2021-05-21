Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US House Democrats offer resolution blocking $735m Israel weapons sale

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

WASHINGTON, May 20:  Democratic US lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a resolution seeking to block a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, a symbolic response to conflict between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas group.
Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib were lead sponsors of the measure, which has at least six other co-sponsors including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.
They have been among lawmakers calling for a more concerted US effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Democratic President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel earlier this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review on May 5, giving lawmakers 15 days to object under laws governing foreign weapons sales.
"At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.
The resolution is unlikely to progress further in the      House, where the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi controls which legislation comes up for a vote.
The chamber's leaders have expressed support for the sale, with No 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer telling reporters yesterday he backed it.
The sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, made by Boeing Co, was considered routine at the time, before the start earlier this month of the fiercest hostilities in the region in years.
Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress generally express strong support for Israel. The country has been the largest recipient of US foreign assistance since World War Two, with Washington currently providing Israel some $3.8 billion a year in military aid.
    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO
Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD
Oppressive heat and frequent loadshedding have pushed up the demand
Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka
26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours
Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul
Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble
‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft