WHO issues urgent appeal for $7m to fund Gaza



Palestinian firefighters put out a fire on at a paint warehouse that witnesses said was hit by Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

CAIRO, May 20: The World Health Organization Thursday issued an urgent appeal for $7 million needed over six months in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank amid a conflict with Israel.The funds were required to "enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months", the WHO said in a statement, following the escalation ofviolence between Israel and the Palestinians since May 10.Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after USPresident Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day conflict.An Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators, although details were still being negotiated in secret amid public denials of a deal to prevent it from collapsing.Palestinian health officials said that since fighting began on May 10, 228 people had been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.Israeli authorities put the death toll at 12 in Israel, where repeated rocket attacks have caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.Regional and U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire have intensified but so far failed. Cross-border fire continued unabated after Biden's latest call for calm, and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other militants vowed defiance. Netanyahu has repeatedly hailed what he has described as support from the United States, Israel's main ally, for a right to self-defence in battling attacks from Gaza, home to two million Palestinians. -REUTERS