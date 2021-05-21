Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Murder In Pallabi

Prime accused ex-MP Awal arrested

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former MP of Laxmipur-1 constituency MA Awal,, over the murder of a young man in broad daylight in the capital's Pallabi area on May 16.  
Awal is accused in a case filed for killing a youth in Pallabi.
Lt Col Muhammad Khairul Islam, Director of RAB's Intelligence Wing, said on Thursday that the former lawmaker has been nabbed from Bhairab in Kishoreganj.
According to the case statement, MP Awal killed Shahin Uddin, 33, over a
land dispute. "Awal  is the prime suspect for the killing of Shahin, " according to the case.
On May 16, Awal's supporters stabbed Shahin indiscriminately with machetes in front of his seven-year-old child on Road No 31 under section 12 in broad daylight, leaving him dead on the spot.
A video footage, later, went viral on the social media.  Mentioning the name of 20 persons including Awal, the victim's wife Aklima Begum lodged a murder case.   
Awal is the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party, a former secretary general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the Managing Director of Haveli Property Development Ltd.
The victim's mother accused 20 people in the murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.
Shahin was killed over the perpetrators' attempts to forcibly occupy 20 acres of land in Pallabi's Alinagar area, she claimed.
Two other accused in the case Murad and Dipu were arrested earlier. The Pallabi police nabbed Murad soon after the crime on May 16, Dipu was held a day after.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO
Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD
Oppressive heat and frequent loadshedding have pushed up the demand
Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka
26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours
Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul
Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble
‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft