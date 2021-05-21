Prime accused ex-MP Awal arrested

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former MP of Laxmipur-1 constituency MA Awal,, over the murder of a young man in broad daylight in the capital's Pallabi area on May 16.

Awal is accused in a case filed for killing a youth in Pallabi.

Lt Col Muhammad Khairul Islam, Director of RAB's Intelligence Wing, said on Thursday that the former lawmaker has been nabbed from Bhairab in Kishoreganj.

According to the case statement, MP Awal killed Shahin Uddin, 33, over a

land dispute. "Awal is the prime suspect for the killing of Shahin, " according to the case.

On May 16, Awal's supporters stabbed Shahin indiscriminately with machetes in front of his seven-year-old child on Road No 31 under section 12 in broad daylight, leaving him dead on the spot.

A video footage, later, went viral on the social media. Mentioning the name of 20 persons including Awal, the victim's wife Aklima Begum lodged a murder case.

Awal is the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party, a former secretary general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the Managing Director of Haveli Property Development Ltd.

The victim's mother accused 20 people in the murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.

Shahin was killed over the perpetrators' attempts to forcibly occupy 20 acres of land in Pallabi's Alinagar area, she claimed.

Two other accused in the case Murad and Dipu were arrested earlier. The Pallabi police nabbed Murad soon after the crime on May 16, Dipu was held a day after.

