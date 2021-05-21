Rozina’s case to be probed impartially: DB

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has said it will investigate the case started against Prothom Alo Senior Correspondent Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act in a fair and impartial manner.

HM Azimul Huque, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna Division of the DMP on Thursday morning told journalists at a press briefing said there is no pressure from any quarter to investigate Rozina's case.

On May 17, Rozina was confined to a room of the Secretariat's Health Services Division for more than five hours over allegations of spiriting away

important government documents and taking photos of the papers.

She was later taken to Shahbagh Police Station in the evening. Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed then filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act.

DB police were put in charge of investigating the case against Rozina on Wednesday.

We have just received the case and started our investigation, the DC of Ramna Zone said.

The court has set July 15 for the submission of the final investigation report for the case lodged with Shhabagh police.

Rozina has denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted for her reports on irregularities in the Health Ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her family also complained that she was physically harassed while being held at the Secretariat. She is currently being held at Kashimpur Central Jail.

A virtual court in Dhaka on Thursday set Sunday for passing an order on the bail petition filed by Rozina in a case filed by the Health Ministry under the Official Secrets Act and penal code.











