Rozina’s arrest regrettable, we have to face questions: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said what happened to journalist Rozina Islam was regrettable and there was nothing for the government to hide.

"We will have to face the international community for the behaviour of a few people." This is regrettable and unexpected incident for the government, he said.

"We have to face questions on the incident," the Foreign Minister made the remarks when his comment was sought on the issue of Rozina Islam after his meeting with South

Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun at the State guesthouse Padma.

Momen said the government of Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly one. We've nothing to hide. I know, as Foreign Ministry, we've to face it. Many will raise questions. We don't want such incidents," Dr Momen said.

Corruption would not be revealed without journalists, he said. About Covid-19, Momen said the agreement of purchasing vaccines from China will be finalized by next week. "Journalists are a very helpful force for the government as they unearth corruption and inform both the people and the authorities," Momen said.

Dr Momen appreciated the role of the media in unearthing many stories, including the pillow saga and Shahed Karim issues.

"The government has taken action (after those stories were published). You (media) help the government. You're part of the government. You're helping us (govt) much. We thank you," he said. Dr Momen referred to what ruling Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said on Wednesday and appreciated his remarks.

Hanif said the incident that took place at the Secretariat with journalist Rozina Islam was undesirable and that the country would have benefited if strict action had been taken against the corrupt instead of filing cases against journalists.

Dr Momen said this should be managed by the Health Ministry. "We can say it's a regrettable matter for our government."

The Foreign Minister said since it is still sub judice he cannot talk about it in details. "The only thing is it's regrettable. The incident what happened is very regrettable. We expect it will not repeat again."

Referring to what his other colleagues said, Dr Momen said Rozina will get justice. "It's unexpected." He said such incident occurred only because of a few government employees, and it should not be repeated.








