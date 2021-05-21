Protest against Rozina’s detention continues

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) held a rally on Thursday at the National Press Club to protest the arrest of journalist Rozina Islam and to demand her release.

Similar protest rallies were held by different journalists organisations in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on the day.

DUJ President Kuddus Afrad presided over the meeting while its General Secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Topu moderated.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer, was the main speaker at the rally. Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Molla Jalal acting Secretary General of BFUJ Abdul Majid, jouranalist leaders Manzorul Ahsan Bulbul, Jalil Bhuiyan, Omar Faruq, Kazi Rafiq, Press Club President Farida Yasmeen and others addressed the rally.

In his speech Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury demanded formulation of a new 'Protection of Journalists Law.' He said the Official Secrets Act is conflicting with the existing Right to Information Act enacted during the present government's tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has enacted the Right to Information Act in 2009. It was enacted from her responsibility to democracy. After promulgation of the law, existence of the Official Secrets Act is conflicting. It can't exist with the new law," he said while addressing a human chain and protest rally of journalists held at Jatiya Press Club on the day.

'None of the previous governments had enacted right to information law," he said, claiming after formulation of the Right to Information Act, the Official Secrets Act cannot exist anymore.

He announced that journalist community will be compelled to take further programmes on Saturday demanding immediate release of Rozina, withdrawal of case and punishment of the accused officials for repressing her, formulation of protection of journalists and ensuring rights to express opinions.

In another protest rally, leaders of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Thursday declared Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury 'persona non-grata' at DRU ground for making unwanted and controversial remarks against journalists after Rozina's harassment in the Health Ministry.

Recently, Mohibul Hasan made controversial remarks on Rozina Islam's harassment issue through a post on his official Facebook handle.

DRU General Secretary Mashiur Rahman drew attention to that and said the Deputy Education Minister had lashed out at journalists.

"He will not be able to attend any programme of DRU, we are declaring him 'persona non-grata' and 'unwanted' here in the DRU compound," Mashiur said.

He added that the DRU will not rent out its conference rooms to any event in which Mohibul Hasan is the guest list.

Rozina Islam has been languishing in jail since Tuesday, in a case filed by a deputy secretary of the Health Services Division (HSD) on charge of spiriting away government documents.



