Court order on Rozina’s bail on Sunday

Journo Rozina Islam's bail order will be passed on Sunday.

After a long hearing virtually on Thursday Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah fixed the date to pass the order on the bail prayer.

The hearing of Rozina's bail started at 12:50pm.

Rozina Islam, said she went to the Health Ministry on Monday to carry out her professional duties. She was kept confined for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30pm, police took her to the Shahbagh Police

Station and a case was filed against her by the Health Ministry under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act..

Lawyers led by former metropolitan sessions judge court Public Prosecutor Ehsanul Haque Samaji and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua participated in the bail hearing for Rozina in the widely discussed case.

In the long and lively hearing, the defence lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji submitted before the court that the FIR against Rozina is flawed, no documents were recovered from her. The case was fabricated, false and cooked up story. There is no record in Bangladesh's 50 years history of filing of a case under Official Secrets Act against any journalist. Although Rozina is a woman and sick person all the allegations brought against her was defective, there is no allegation that is non-bailable. So, she deserves bail, the defence lawyer pleaded.

Advocate Aminul Gani Titu said in his submission that all officers of the Health Ministry consider Rozina as an enemy as she wrote many corruption related news of the Ministry officials. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued in his bail submission that the case was brought against her with malicious intent.

On the other hand Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul told the court that he would submit a video clip where she confessed her crime of trying to steal some documents from the office of a Health Ministry's official which is against the professional ethics of journalism.

APP Adv Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron also echoed the same in his submission.

After hearing both sides, the court fixed Sunday to pass order and submission of evidence by the State.

Media workers gathered in front of the court while a number of law enforcement members were deployed on the court premises.



