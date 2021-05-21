Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court order on Rozina’s bail on Sunday

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Court Correspondent

Journo Rozina Islam's bail order will be passed on Sunday.
After a long hearing virtually on Thursday Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah fixed the date to pass the order on the bail prayer.
The hearing of Rozina's bail started at 12:50pm.
Rozina Islam, said she went to the Health Ministry on Monday to carry out her professional duties. She was kept confined for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30pm, police took her to the Shahbagh Police
Station and a case was filed against her by the Health Ministry under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act..
Lawyers led by former metropolitan sessions judge court Public Prosecutor Ehsanul  Haque Samaji and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua participated in the bail hearing for Rozina in the widely discussed case.
 In the long and lively hearing, the defence lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji submitted before the court that the FIR against Rozina is flawed, no documents were recovered from her. The case was fabricated, false and cooked up story. There is no record in Bangladesh's 50 years history of filing of a case under Official Secrets Act against any journalist. Although Rozina is a woman and sick person all the allegations brought against her was defective, there is no allegation that is non-bailable.  So, she deserves bail, the defence lawyer pleaded.
Advocate  Aminul Gani Titu said in his submission that all officers of the Health Ministry  consider Rozina as an enemy as she wrote many corruption related news of the Ministry officials. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua argued in his bail submission  that the case was brought against her with malicious intent.
On the other hand Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul told the court that he would submit a video clip where she confessed her crime of trying to steal some documents from the office of a Health Ministry's official which is against the professional ethics of journalism.
APP Adv Hemayet  Uddin Khan Hiron also echoed the same in his submission.
After hearing both sides, the court fixed  Sunday to pass order and submission of evidence by the State.
Media workers gathered in front of the court while a number of law enforcement members were deployed on the court premises.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Covid death toll ‘three’ times above official count: WHO
Cyclone likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD
Oppressive heat and frequent loadshedding have pushed up the demand
Holidaymakers still find it difficult to reach Dhaka
26 C-19 deaths, 1,504 infections in 24 hours
Khaleda’s heart, kidneys affected, says Fakhrul
Curiosity lands N’ganj man in trouble
‘Abducted’ boy, returns home after 14 years


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft