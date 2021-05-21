BD seeks 2m doses of vaccine from S Korea

Bangladesh has requested the South Korean government to provide 2 million doses of vaccine immediately to meet up immediate second dose vaccine requirements in Bangladesh.

Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen made the request on Tuesday to the Korean Ambassador in Bangladesh LEE Jang-Keun at a meeting on Thursday at the State guest House Padma, Foreign Ministry sources said.

South Korea is producing AstraZeneca vaccines that are used in the global Covax initiative and also procuring its own vaccine supply through the scheme, has even exported 90 per cent of its domestically produced vaccine stock.

To procure vaccine, the Foreign Ministry requests USA, China, Russia, Canada, EU countries and to pursue with these governments so that Bangladesh receives at least 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on an emergency basis.

"Bangladesh acted fast on collecting vaccine by concluding the agreement with the Serum Institute in India to procure 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, is now in a difficult situation as only 10.2 million doses of vaccine has been received from India, however, the prospect of getting more is low due to the ongoing massive COVID-19 outbreak in India," he told the Korean Ambassador.

Foreign Minister Momen said as India could not supply vaccine in time, Bangladesh requested the US to supply it immediately. He also told his Indian counterpart that he may request the US to supply vaccine to Bangladesh. Jaishankar said he would make the request to the US.

He, stating the emergency need of 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to provide second doses, underscored that this is at present a high priority for Bangladesh. During the meeting Momen also underscored that such supply of vaccine should be directly sent to Bangladesh, rather than through the COVAX programme of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Momen told LEE that Korea is a great partner of Bangladesh's economy...he recalled the Korean involvement in Bangladesh's RMG sector.

Bangladesh has requested India to supply AstraZeneca vaccine as the stock of available vaccine will run out soon, affecting the inoculation campaign in the country.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request during a phone call with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today.

Under an agreement between Bangladesh government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute of India, Bangladesh received only 10.2 million vaccines of 30 million doses. Amid severe Covid-19 infections and deaths, India halted exports of vaccines since March.

In response, Jaishankar said he is aware of the situation in Bangladesh and the demand of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen last week sought immediate delivery of 4 million vaccine doses from the United States (US).

Following the announcement of Biden administration, that the US will share up to 60 million doses of its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with other countries as they become available.

On Thursday (yesterday) Gail Smith, the global head of Covide has announced that India will get priority in getting AstraZeneca vaccines, however they did not said anything about the other countries request, according to the NDTV report.

Meanwhile, The US Chicago-based Civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson on Thursday urges the Biden administration to give 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to India., reports Hindustan Times.

At a news conference there the top American civil rights leader said that he has taken up the issue with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Karris, it added.

However, at least 1014 Bangladeshi expatriate professionals, including doctors, engineers, professors led by Dr AFM Haque have written an application to the White House requesting supply of vaccines to Bangladesh.

Besides, Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman, Bangabandhu Foundation US Branch and Muktijoddha Council there also requested the White House for sending vaccines to Bangladesh.

They said they learned that Bangladesh has not been in the priority list of the US for the excess AstraZeneca vaccines because the rate of infections and deaths is comparatively low in Bangladesh.



