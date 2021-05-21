Social Safety Net to be widened

The government has decided to increase the social security coverage to Tk3,420 crore in the budget of upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 as the number of financial beneficiaries under the social safety net will be raised to 97 lakh from the existing 89 lakh.

According to the Finance Ministry sources, for the first time the allowances will be given to all elderly people and widows in 150 upazilas of the country.

Besides, transport workers affected by the Corona will get new allowances. The honorarium of the freedom fighters will also increase under the social security fence. In this context, about 1.20 crore people are being brought under this facility.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan said allowances are being given to all elderly people in 112 upazilas. All widows, abandoned women and elderly people of 150 upazilas will also come under the social security coverage.

The coverage of other social security programmes will also be expanded. The ministry is now working on the issues. It will be finalized soon.

According to sources, a meeting has recently been held at the Ministry of Social Welfare on the social security programme of the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. A draft has been made there. It will be finalized soon after a meeting with the Finance Minister.

Covid-19 has caused badly impacted low-income people. Therefore, in the new budget, all elderly people in 150 upazilas will be brought under the allowance.

At present, every elderly person in 112 upazilas is getting allowance. As such, 97 lakh people will get old age allowance in the upcoming budget. At present it is being given to 89 lakh people.

With the inclusion of all the elderly people in 150 upazilas, another 8 lakh beneficiaries are being added a new. As much as Tk3, 420 crore has been allocated for the implementation of this programme.

This year there is an allocation of Tk2, 940 crore in this sector.

The government has also planned to gradually bring all cash transfers under the government-to-person (G2P) system so that the recipients do not have to jump through hoops to get the money.

Poverty in Bangladesh has dramatically reduced following inclusive growth strategy under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an official of the ministry concerned said.

The government has been implementing 145 programmes under social safety net initiative of different ministries. The present government introduced social safety net programmes for the first time in the FY 1996-97.

The novel coronavirus has now reached epidemic proportions across the country. The Finance Ministry will give priority on projects to be taken for fighting against coronavirus and on agriculture sector in the next fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget on June 3 at parliament.

A new list of freedom fighters has been published this year. According to that list, the actual number of freedom fighters will come down. This year 2 lakh freedom fighters are getting this allowance. In the next year it will come down even more.

However, the amount of allowance of freedom fighters is being increased from Tk12, 000 to Tk20, 000. The Prime Minister has already announced an increase in this allowance. The Ministry of Finance and Liberation War is working in that light.

In the new budget, the number of beneficiaries will be increased to improve the quality of Hijras and backward communities. At present 86000 people are being given this allowance. This allowance will be given to 95,000 people in the upcoming budget.

Workers under road transport and shipping sector will be brought under the social security programmes. Recently, public transport and shipping have been suspended due to the second wave of coronavirus.

As a result, income of the drivers, helpers and supervisors working in those vehicles has been blocked. Besides, the number of passengers in such vehicles is very low even though they are allowed to travel within the same district.

Considering the overall situation, it has been decided to provide cash assistance to the transport workers of road and shipping sector. Workers in this sector will be given cash assistance of Tk2, 500 each.

For this an allocation is being kept in the next budget. In the meantime, 35 lakh unemployed poor have been given cash assistance of Tk2, 500 as Eid gift of the Prime Minister.

The next fiscal year's budget will be above Tk6 lakh crore. In the context of further expansion of global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk225, 324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 percent jump from the last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 percent higher than the revised ADP of Tk197, 643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 percent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 percent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk225, 324.14 crore, Tk137, 299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk88, 024.23 crore from foreign sources.

A total of 596 unapproved new projects have been incorporated in the new ADP without any allocation while some 141 new unapproved projects have been included in the new ADP subject to availability of foreign funds.



