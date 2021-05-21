Video
Youths taking interest in our history: PM

She hands out Independence Award

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins a photo session with the recipients of the Independence Award at Ganabhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday appreciated youngsters as they want to learn the history of the country and feel proud of the victory in the Liberation War.
"If this trend continues, the country must be a developed as prosperous 'Golden Bangladesh' and we'll be able to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation," she said.
She said this, at her official residence Gono Bhaban, while speaking at an event marking the handover of Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), 2021 to nine individuals and one institution in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.
Sheikh Hasina said the ideals -- based on which Bangladesh got its independence -- were lost after 1975.
"We've been able to bring back those ideals," she said.
She said whenever Awami League comes to power, it tries to return dignity to the Freedom Fighters of the country. She said her task is to do something for the families of valiant Freedom Fighters so that the respect and reverence they are getting continue generation after generation.
Congratulating the award winners, the Prime Minister said their works will encourage the future generations to follow their footsteps to do something for the country and its people utilising their merits and creativities.
Hasina said the people of independent Bangladesh will always move around the world with their heads held high.
The Prime Minister said the government wants to ensure a decent life for the people of the country.
Late Ahsanullah Master, late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu and late freedom fighter Brig Gen Khurshid Uddin Ahmed and Awami League stalwart AKM Bazlur Rahman were awarded this year for their contributions in the Liberation War. Poet Mahadev Saha was honoured with the award for his work in the literary field, while filmmaker and lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar and theatre activist Ataur Rahman received the awards for culture.
Dr Mrinmoy Guha bagged the award for his contributions to science and technology, while Dr M Amzad Hossain was awarded for his social work and philanthropy. The prize also went to Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council for its work as a research and training organisation.
Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on Mar 26 since 1977.
The awardees receive a gold medal, a replica of the award and a certificate. The award money was raised from Tk 300,000 to Tk 500,000 in 2020.


