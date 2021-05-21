Golden Monir remanded in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir on a three-day remand in a money laundering case filed with Badda Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order, said GRO Mazaharul Islam.

On May 11, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against 10 people, including Golden Monir, his family members and his associate Riyaz Uddin.

Based on the investigation, CID Inspector Ibrahim Hossain filed a case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against them.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir on 20 November last year and recovered a foreign-made pistol, bullets, foreign liquor, currencies of ten countries, eight kilograms of gold ornaments and Tk1.9 crore in cash from his Merul Badda residence.

RAB later filed three separate cases against him with the Badda police station.