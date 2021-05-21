World Meditation Day today

Bangladesh is observing the World Meditation Day on Friday for first time to share thoughts of peace and calmness for healthier and peaceful life.

Quantum Foundation will organise virtual discussion meeting focusing on the motto 'regular meditation, healthy successful happy life' to celebrate the day.

Meditation is a practice focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity - to train attention and achieve an emotionally calm and stable state.

The organisation has been operating in the country for the past three decades, conducting meditation through in own effort.

Quantum Foundation boasts a great list of meditators consisting of government officials, Educationalists, actors, artists, doctors and people from all walks of life.

The organisation is calling for the celebration of the meditation day as the benefit of meditation has been quite impactful amid corona pandemic.

The medical journal Lancet, American Academy of Paediatrics, National Herald of India claims that meditation has helped more than 50 million of people affected with corona virus disease.





