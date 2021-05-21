Writ filed seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Wednesday seeking guidance on the admission of students in medical colleges by preparing a new merit list by canceling the erroneous results of the MBBS admission test in the 2020-2021 academic years.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab filed the writ petition on Wednesday (May 19) on behalf of 324 candidates, including Ferdous Jahan Maria.

The writ petition has named the Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the Director General and Director of the Department of Health and Education and the Director General of the Department of Health as defendants.

According to the writ petition, the results of the MBBS admission test for the 2020-2021 academic year, published on April 4, contained numerous errors and major inconsistencies.

According to the rules of admission test promulgated by the Department of Health Education on February 8, if a candidate participates in the admission test for the second time while one is admitted in a medical college, his or her 7.5 marks will be deducted from the total marks.

Again, if a candidate passed the HSC examination last year, then 5 marks of the applicants will be deducted. But the published results show that this rule was not followed in the case of many candidates. Only 5 marks have been deducted from the 7.5 marks of the candidates. As a result, the merit list has been prepared for those candidates with more than 2.5 marks.

"Again, for the first time in a test where no number is to be deducted, a merit list has been prepared by deducting 5 marks from many candidates.

According to the textbook approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, at least two objective questions were answered correctly in this year's admission test. With that there was no correct answer to at least three impersonal questions.

Massive inconsistencies have also been made in filling the reserved district and tribal quota seats. Candidates applying for quota in Dhaka district have been shown as candidates in Meherpur district. Numerous ordinary students have been selected for the reserved seats in the tribal quota.

Earlier, in a legal notice, the Department of Health Education had asked the Department of Health Education to suspend the admission process on the basis of faulty merit list in the academic year 2020-21 and to prepare a new merit list after reviewing the results by canceling the faulty merit list. But the department did not respond to the notice and a writ was filed.





