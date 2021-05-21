

Children want safe seats in transport

According to the World Health Organization, about 1.3 million people die on roads every year. In Bangladesh, 4,989 people were killed and 5,065 injured in road accidents in the year 2020 (Statistics want safe roads).

Road accidents are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.2 million children and adolescents died in 2015. About 1 in 10 of these deaths is due to injuries sustained in road accidents. Most of the deaths on the road were in the age group of 10 to 19 years.

In Bangladesh, road accidents are also one of the leading causes of accidental deaths among children aged 10-14 years. Roads have become a high-risk area for children. A study by the Accident Research Institute found that children are sometimes involved in road accidents, as pedestrians or cyclists and as car passengers as well.

The current government enacted the Road Transport Act 2018 with the aim of reducing road accidents and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The government has taken initiative to amend the "Road Transport Act 2018" this year. It is imperative to include in the amended law specifying the speed limits of vehicles, mandatory use of seatbelts for drivers and passengers, ensuring the use of quality helmets as well as ensuring safe seats for children in transport.







