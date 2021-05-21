Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ahsania Mission On UN Global Road Safety Week

Children want safe seats in transport

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

Children want safe seats in transport

Children want safe seats in transport

UN Global Road Safety Week is being celebrated for the 6th time this year (May 18-23) with the slogan "Streets for Life".  Children taking part in "Social Media Solidarity" organised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector on the occasion of UN Global Road Safety Week 2021 (May 17-23) held on Wednesday and they demands "Child's safe seats for them in transport, says a press release.
According to the World Health Organization, about 1.3 million people die on roads every year.  In Bangladesh, 4,989 people were killed and 5,065 injured in road accidents in the year 2020 (Statistics want safe roads).
Road accidents are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents worldwide.  According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.2 million children and adolescents died in 2015.  About 1 in 10 of these deaths is due to injuries sustained in road accidents.  Most of the deaths on the road were in the age group of 10 to 19 years.
In Bangladesh, road accidents are also one of the leading causes of accidental deaths among children aged 10-14 years.  Roads have become a high-risk area for children.  A study by the Accident Research Institute found that children are sometimes involved in road accidents, as pedestrians or cyclists and as car passengers as well.
The current government enacted the Road Transport Act 2018 with the aim of reducing road accidents and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.  The government has taken initiative to amend the "Road Transport Act 2018" this year.  It is imperative to include in the amended law specifying the speed limits of vehicles, mandatory use of seatbelts for drivers and passengers, ensuring the use of quality helmets as well as ensuring safe seats for children in transport.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harnessing assistive technology for Persons with Disabilities in South Asia
Please wear masks, keep your loved ones safe: Radwan Mujib
3 kiilled in B’baria, Sylhet road crashes
Long-term planning vital to protect biodiversity: Experts
Golden Monir remanded in money laundering case
World Meditation Day today
Writ filed seeking cancellation of MBBS exam results
Children want safe seats in transport


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft