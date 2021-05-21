

Free Rozina, free journalism from shackles of suppression



It is agonizing as well as disturbing the way an investigative journalist was treated in the secretariat while performing her professional duty. This senior journalist of leading Bangla Daily, Prothom Alo, was kept confined at the health ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to the police around 9 PM. She had been sued under the Official Secrets Act and confined in Kasimpur Central jail.



We severely condemn the deliberate harassment that the journalist is being subjected to. Undoubtedly it is clear that Rozina Islam is the victim of health ministry's unlawful vindictive action.



Rozina's case has been filed under the 'colonial' Official Secrets Act. Interestingly, there has been no description of the stolen documents in the charge sheet. Secondly, the list of evidences was not collected from the journo in any capacity; a government employee submitted the list to the police official concerned. Interestingly enough, the charge sheet brought against her misses out on two specific key elements for which she has been arrested. These fall under sections 3 and 5 of the 1923 Official Secrets Act. The first is on the charge for "Spying" and the second is on the charge for "Wrongful Communication" with enemies of the state. The charge sheet against her didn't mention any of the two offences. However, the law, which is intended to safeguard the nation from espionage and serious threats to internal security, is certainly inapplicable in journo Rozina's case. Moreover, according to Article 496 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, despite clear offences specified, her case is cognizable and she is also entitled to be bailed out. Section 12 of the Act clarifies it. She deserves to be released on bail. And it is her fundamental right.



She made a series of reports in the last few months regarding the health ministry, opening up the Pandora's Box of corruption the ministry is riddled with.



It was distressing for us to witness Rozina being treated in the likes of a 'most-wanted criminal', noticeably humiliated by a hoard of law enforcers. Her agony is the ultimate reflection of sad and suppressed state of our freedom of press.



Such treatment of journalists cannot be interpreted anything other than a clear and direct attack on freedom of speech. This can only happen when the rights and scope for practicing journalism is being squeezed to its limits.

As we had anticipated beforehand, Journo Rozina Islam had not been granted bail, and in a rather whimsical manner the hearing for her bail has been stretched until next Sunday.It is agonizing as well as disturbing the way an investigative journalist was treated in the secretariat while performing her professional duty. This senior journalist of leading Bangla Daily, Prothom Alo, was kept confined at the health ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to the police around 9 PM. She had been sued under the Official Secrets Act and confined in Kasimpur Central jail.We severely condemn the deliberate harassment that the journalist is being subjected to. Undoubtedly it is clear that Rozina Islam is the victim of health ministry's unlawful vindictive action.Rozina's case has been filed under the 'colonial' Official Secrets Act. Interestingly, there has been no description of the stolen documents in the charge sheet. Secondly, the list of evidences was not collected from the journo in any capacity; a government employee submitted the list to the police official concerned. Interestingly enough, the charge sheet brought against her misses out on two specific key elements for which she has been arrested. These fall under sections 3 and 5 of the 1923 Official Secrets Act. The first is on the charge for "Spying" and the second is on the charge for "Wrongful Communication" with enemies of the state. The charge sheet against her didn't mention any of the two offences. However, the law, which is intended to safeguard the nation from espionage and serious threats to internal security, is certainly inapplicable in journo Rozina's case. Moreover, according to Article 496 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, despite clear offences specified, her case is cognizable and she is also entitled to be bailed out. Section 12 of the Act clarifies it. She deserves to be released on bail. And it is her fundamental right.She made a series of reports in the last few months regarding the health ministry, opening up the Pandora's Box of corruption the ministry is riddled with.It was distressing for us to witness Rozina being treated in the likes of a 'most-wanted criminal', noticeably humiliated by a hoard of law enforcers. Her agony is the ultimate reflection of sad and suppressed state of our freedom of press.Such treatment of journalists cannot be interpreted anything other than a clear and direct attack on freedom of speech. This can only happen when the rights and scope for practicing journalism is being squeezed to its limits.