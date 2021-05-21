Ensure RMG workers’ right

Dear Sir

Bangladesh readymade garment sector earns the highest amount of foreign currency. In fact it helps to keep the balance of import and export. Unfortunately, garment workers have to face discrimination and deprivation time to time. Very recently, a garment factory in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ), protested by blocking the road on Wednesday, demanding to be paid wages due for the last three months.



The 300 or so factory workers protested in front of Bay Shopping Center at the Chattogram EPZ intersection in the morning. In is utterly unfortunate that no workers have been paid their monthly salaries since February and the owner did not even pay the full salary for January, according to media report. The owner closed the factory without paying an Eid-ul-Fitr bonus, service benefits, and provident fund money. Currently, the factory owner is a fugitive. According to Bepza, 1,100 workers were employed in this 100% export oriented garment factory since its inception in 2005, as per the latest statistics.



The factory has been laying off workers since February this year and the factory is in the process of being auctioned off. Whatever the condition is, the authorities responsible must ensure the labors' right.



Anik Khan

Over email