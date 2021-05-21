

Reason behind the atrocities in Gaza



At least 200 people have been killed, more than 3,000 unarmed civilians injured and more than 1,000 Palestinians have been forced out of their homes in Gaza strip by Israeli airstrikes since Monday. And there were loud protests in many countries of the world centering on the unusual death, even the mass uprising was created. Gaza in Palestine is now a death knell. The death procession there is getting heavier day by day. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for ages.



Thousands of innocent Palestinians die every year at the hands of Israeli extremists. World leaders have no objection to this. Because the Palestinians are not flesh and blood people like them (!). So the protest and mass uprising about their death is untouchable. Numerous thinkers, writers, journalists and well-known scientists live in the countries of these world leaders. Surprisingly, in their country, when someone unjustly kills vile animals and other animals, there are protests; Punishment is also provided following legal proceedings.



Are the Palestinians animals of another world? We think so! The international media is trying to cover up the world's conscience by spreading opinions that support the killing of Palestinians. Meanwhile, the so-called OIC, the Arab League and other organizations are playing the role of silent spectators. The short-sighted politics and divisiveness of the multi-party Arab world are fueling the Israeli aggression.



Moreover, Egypt has perished in the wake of the so-called Arab Spring storm in the Western conspiracy. In the fraternal strife, the whole of the Middle East and a favorable environment have paved the way for Israeli barbarism. The Palestinian people are the victims of a brutal tragedy in history. Who will answer all these questions? In this way, Israel continues to increase its arrogance by carrying out one attack after another. And the world community is accepting Israel's unjust whims blindly without any choice.



World leaders have extreme indifference about Israel! But why is this indifference? After the victory of the Allies in the First World War, the aggressive blueprint of the Jews began to be implemented quickly. In November 1917, British Foreign Secretary J A Belfort announced at a Jewish conference in Britain that he would establish his own homeland for Jews in Palestine. After the Belfort Declaration, Jews from all over the world began to gather in Palestine.



When they came to settle in Palestine, the poor Palestinians lost their homes, land and property and were forced to live in their own homes. In 1942 the 'Bitmar Program', a proposal by Weizmann to establish a Jewish state in Palestine, took the Jews one step further. In addition, when the massacre of Jews by Hitler happened then they emigrated from Germany. On 14 May 1948, Tel Aviv was declared the independent state of Israel.



Since then, the Palestinians have become refugees in their motherland. The Arab world did not accept this unjust declaration. The Arab-Israeli war began immediately. From then on, the indiscriminate murder began. The whole Middle Eastern region has not been rescued from there till date. The West has never wanted anyone in the Arab world to be wary of this region. According to the West, only Israel has the right to self-determination. Naturally, the question arises, is it a crime for the Palestinians to regain their right to their homeland?



The fictitious plot against the Palestinians, which was fabricated by the West by the Mossad-hired media, has now come to fruition. However, the Western world and others must come forward with an open mind with the banner of establishing human right and peace, forgetting all conflicts and interests. With that, Israel must abandon its aggressive attitude. Effective steps must be taken to stop the genocide.

Israeli security forces have become addicted to indiscriminate killings and destruction of infrastructure using sophisticated lethal weapons from the air and ground. Hulagu Khan, Genghis Khan, Mussolini and Nazi Hitler could not sustain for a long time those wanted wanted to be the emperor of mankind. The cause of their destruction is greed for power, ambition and egoism. In the end, they have destroyed themselves due to their own ignorance.



In conclusion, the excesses started by the Western world and its allies in the Gaza Strip in the name of defending Israel are completely unscrupulous and utter stupidity. Only they can control Israel's aggression and stop the bloodshed. It is hoped that a peaceful solution will lead to the emergence of goodwill among Israel's allies. This is the expectation of all peace loving people of the world.

Md. Azgar Ali, Researcher, and Publicity Sectary, Bangladesh Statistical Association













