

A tale of my travel; almost like a movie



The month was June and I was going to the United States after receiving the Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship as the first Bangladeshi journalist following a worldwide competition. Under my travel plan as fixed by the fellowship, I flew from Dhaka to Calcutta by Indian Airlines, from Calcutta to Delhi by Air India, from Delhi to Frankfurt, Germany by Pan Am and from Frankfurt to Washington DC by Trans World Airlines.



Except for Dhaka and Washington, I was in transit at every airport-- Calcutta, Delhi and Frankfurt--for five to ten hours. At Dumdum Airport in Calcutta, I waited for about five hours before getting my Air India connecting flight to Delhi while in Delhi I had the longest wait for at least ten hours prior to my transfer to Pan Am Airways. I was also in transit for some six hours in Frankfurt before boarding the Trans World Airlines for my final destination of Washington DC.



Flying Indian Airlines as scheduled on a sunny and bright morning, I arrived at about 10:00 AM at Dumdum Airport in Calcutta from what was then Dhaka's Zia International Airport. Wearing a mustard-colored summer suit, I stood in a long line of passengers with my single piece of carry-on luggage for checking-in with the airport customs for my next connecting flight. Compared to most passengers in line, I was foolishly overdressed making myself stand out from the crowd.



But I was not the only one who was wearing a suit. Few other travelers were also in the same dress as mine drawing attention of some airport customs and immigration officials. A couple of wary and curious officials started inspecting the passenger queue and asking for passports from some travelers. One of them asked for my passport too even though I lined up there to show my passport at customs and immigration counter. Anyway, I gave him my passport without any hassle. He took it to the office and returned it within a few minutes.



After the customs and immigration formalities, I walked around at the terminal for a while to get a view of India's one of the oldest airports. Since that was my first trip there, everything appeared quite new and nice to me. Coffee is my most favorite beverage, so I already had one at the first available opportunity at Dumdum Airport. As I was traveling economy class, I didn't have access to airport lounge. So, I started looking for a place where I could comfortably stay for the next few hours. Then suddenly I noticed the office of Biman, Bangladesh Airlines and entered there.



As I introduced myself and told my travel plan to the manager of Biman office at Dumdum Airport, he warmly greeted me and shook my hand. To my surprise and beyond expectation, he began treating me very well even though I handed him my business card of simply a senior staff reporter of the New Nation which was back then in 1988 a rising English-language newspaper of Bangladesh. A gentleman and friendly guy, the manager did all he could to make me feel comfortable. "We are very happy to have you here. Please stay in our office until your next flight," he assured me.



As the lunch hour approached, I told him that I needed to go to the food court for eating something. The manager then smiled and said: "We have already made an arrangement for your lunch at the upstairs Chinese restaurant." Although I refused their arrangement and thanked them for treating me so nicely, Biman manager was in no mood to listen. He walked me to a fairly big restaurant of Chinese cuisine, sat me at a comfortable place and asked me to choose whatever menu I liked and order for them. He, however, didn't join me at the lunch saying "I have some urgent work to complete right now."



After finishing my lunch and spending some more time at the Biman office in Calcutta airport, I headed toward the specific gate of my connecting flight for Delhi. About 45 minutes after I boarded an Air India aircraft, the plane started moving and taxied several hundred yards down the runway. But instead of speeding up for a takeoff, it suddenly stopped triggering an aircraft-wide whisper among the passengers such as what was going on, what was happening, why the plane suddenly stopped etc. What happened next was never imagined by any passenger of the plane including myself.



As the aircraft came to a complete stop, the front door of the plane was opened rolling out its stairs as someone started making the following announcement using a microphone from the plane's cockpit area: "Attention passengers! Syed Badiuzzaman flying from Dhaka to Frankfurt � could you please come to the front door of the plane?" First I failed to pay attention to the announcement. But when it was repeated, I realized it was about me. Puzzled and obviously slightly worried by the unexpected incident, I walked toward the front door. As I reached there where a male member of the crew was standing, Bangladesh Biman's Dumdum Airport office manager suddenly rushed into the aircraft and handed me a sealed envelope.



He was breathing fast and said: "Zaman Bhai [brother] there is an air ticket inside this envelope for my son. He is in Texas. When you will reach Washington DC, please buy a US postage stamp for this letter and put it into a mail box there. I forgot to give it to you at my office." Then he hurriedly left the aircraft and I came back to my seat with his envelope. As I walked down the aisle, all eyes were on me and I found myself on the spot. While the whole drama was extremely astonishing to all passengers of the plane who were mostly Indian nationals, I was surprised to see the level of cooperation between Air India crew and Biman officials at Dumdum Airport. However, I found it quite hard to imagine that a passenger plane which already started taxiing on the runway for a takeoff could stop to entertain such a request from the officials of another airline.



Around 5:00 PM, we arrived at Delhi airport from Calcutta. As we came to the terminal, I saw some people holding up placards with names of just arrived passengers. Suddenly, I noticed a beautiful and smart-looking young woman standing there holding a sheet of white paper with clearly written my name on it. First I thought it couldn't be me. Then I thought it couldn't be anybody else. So, I asked her if she was there for me. "Are you Syed Badiuzzaman from Dhaka?" she asked me in a counter question. "Yes, I am," I replied. Then she said: "I am from Pan Am Airways. I have come here to take you to a hotel. Our airline vehicle is waiting outside and the same vehicle will bring you back to the airport at 3:00 AM for your 4:50 AM flight to Frankfurt. Pan Am has also arranged your dinner at the hotel."In the evening at the hotel restaurant when a passenger who came to Delhi in the same Air India plane from Calcutta saw me, he smiled with a shout: "O, you are that famous person for whom our flight was delayed today by half an hour."



The hotel accommodation and dinner arrangement by Pan Am Airways came as pleasant surprises for me as I never received any advice about these when the Alfred Friendly Press Foundation sent me the air ticket for my travel from Dhaka to Washington. I thought I would be staying at Delhi airport for the whole time until my early morning flight to Germany. However, the foundation did inform me in a letter with the ticket that CK Meena, a senior journalist from the Deccan Herald newspaper of India would join me in my flight from Delhi to Frankfurt and then to Washington. As scheduled, I boarded the Pan Am airliner at Delhi airport at about 4:00 AM and a short while later C. K. Meena entered the aircraft and sat next to me by the window.



"Hi, I am Syed from Dhaka; you must be C. K. Meena," I told her. "Yes, you are right Syed; I am Meena from Bangalore," she replied. I found her soft-spoken and extremely polite. The flight from Delhi to Frankfurt wasn't boring as I had a companion. In Frankfurt, we were in transit for six hours but time passed there quickly as again I had a travel mate to chat with. At last we both boarded the Trans World Airlines for our final destination -- Washington DC -- and roughly nine hours later an amazing travel story which I still remember came to a close.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







