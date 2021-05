BOGURA, May 20: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained a person along with a touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The detainee is Reza Mia, 40, a resident of Mahasthangarh area in the upazila. On information, a team of the RAB-12 raided Reza's house and detained him with the idol. A case was filed with Shibganj Police Station in this connection,

Officer-in-Charge Sirajul Islam confirmed the news.