KENDUA, NETRAKONA, May 20: An 18-month-old boy drowned in a pond in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Ramin was the son of Abdul Halim, a resident of Bairadhi Village under Paikura Union in the upazila.

Locals said Ramin was playing in the courtyard. Suddenly, he slipped into a nearby pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Kazi Shah Newaz confirmed the matter.