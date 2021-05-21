23 nabbed with drugs in eight dists

A total of 22 people including three women and six Rohingya men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Khagrachhari, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangamati and Mymensingh.

KISHOREGANJ: One woman was arrested with 1,830 pieces of yaba pill in the district early Thursday.

The arrestee Rowshan Ara Begum, 50, is wife of late Mohabbat Ali of Batarchar Village in Nikli Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt. Shovon Khan said, RAB members raided the Batarchar area and arrested her with 1,830 pieces of yaba and Tk. 1,10,000.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been lodged with Nikli Police Station (PS) in this connection, he added.

COX"S BAZAR: Six Rohingya men were held along with 28,000 pieces of yaba tablet at Teknaf in the district on Wednesday.

The detained persons are Abdullah, Ibrahim, Alam, Yasir, Nur Mohammad, and Karim Ullah. They are the residents of Mouchhani Camp in Hnila union of Teknaf.

Media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters Lt Commander Amirul Haq said on information, they conducted a drive in Kayukhali canal area.

On suspicion, coast guard members searched a boat and detained the six Rohingyas with the contraband pills.

The detained persons were handed over to Teknaf police after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three drug traders along with 1kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Jahangir Alam, 38, Aslam Fakir, 36, and Raihan Islam, 38.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Keshabpur area of the upazila at night and arrested the trio with the hemp.

During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug business for long.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Acting Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Md Masud Rana confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were handed over to Sadar PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was arrested along with yaba tablets, liquor and hemp in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Monday night. Detained Kabir Hossain, 32, is a resident of Chhoto Merong area in the upazila.

On information, a team of Dighinala Region of Bangladesh Army raided Kabir's house at night and detained him along with 501 yaba tablets, liquor, and hemp.

Army sources said he was an accused of two cases under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in separate drives, have arrested two suspected drug dealers along with heroin and phensedyl in Godagari Upazila of the district. RAB sources confirmed this information through a press release on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Abu Raihan Kabir, 24, a resident of Ramnagar Village in Godagari Upazila of the district, and Rabbi Khan, 27, of Baharampur area in Rajshahi City.

On information, a team of RAB-5 carried out a drive in Uzanpara area on Sunday night and detained Raihan with 1.6 kilograms of heroin.

Meanwhile, in another drive, the RAB members detained Rabbi with 125 bottles of phensidyl from Harishankarpur area.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Godagari PS.

PABNA: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven drug peddlers with 800 yaba tablets from different areas in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Harun-or-Rashid, 35, son of Santu Malitha, and Monirul Islam, 33, son of Moslem Uddin Sarker of Mirkamari Village; Monirul Islam Moni, 34, son of Abdul Rashid of Sahapur area; Mamun Billah, 29, son of Keramat Malitha of Hedayetpur area; Arman Hossain Guddu, 29, son of late Kamrul Islam of Poura New Colony area; and Mostafizur Rahaman Uzzal, 21, son of Noor Mohammad, and Araf Islam Antor, 28 , son of Chunu Mia of Post office area in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mahibul Islam Khan said on information, the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the district in the afternoon and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective PSs, the SP added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police arrested two women along with 80 litres of liquor in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Minu Khan, 45, and Chamaia Marma, 41, residents of Kawkhali Upazila in the district. Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boroichori area at night and detained them along the liquor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai PS Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 105 yaba tablets in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Sanwar Hossain Sunny, son of Chan Mia, a resident of Boiler Village in Trishal Upazila.

Pagla PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Hatpara area under Usti Union in the upazila and arrested Sunny along with the yaba tablets.

One Kawsar Ahmed and two other drug dealers managed to flee at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.









