India returnee child tests corona positive in Jashore

JASHORE, May 20: An India returnee child has tested positive for Covid-19 while under quarantine in Benapole of the district.

The 10-year-old boy, a cancer patient, returned from India with his mother and maternal uncle on May 5 after taking treatment there.

On arrival, the district administration sent them to a quarantine centre.

As per the government directives, samples of the three were collected on the 14th day and sent for testing and the report came on Wednesday night.

Of the three family members, only the boy has tested positive for the virus, said Sheikh Abu Shahin, Jashore Civil Surgeon.

The child was admitted to the dedicated Covid care facility at Jahsore General Hospital on Wednesday night, confirmed the Civil Surgeon.

He said this is the first time, coronavirus has been detected in the body of a child returned from India.

Meanwhile, the boy's uncle has been given 14-day mandatory quarantine period of the family which is now over, and the local administration has provided a release order to the boy's mother and uncle.







