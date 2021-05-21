Top soil lifting from Arial Beel continues



The photo shows top soil of an agricultural land in Arial Beel being lifted away. photo: observer

According to field sources, 25/30 excavators are cutting top soil in the beel. Despite news appeared in different newspapers, the authorities concerned cannot take any measures in this connection.

On the other hand, different metallic and mud roads are getting damaged due to plying of soil-laden vehicles and trolleys; harmful dusts are spreading from these roads; commuters cannot use the roads. In the areas like Chhatrobhogh and Jahanbad under Baghrar Union, the reckless soil excavation is taking place largely.

According to field sources, a syndicate is allegedly led by one Mozammel Chowdhury, and the syndicate members include Juboraj, Kalu, Atahar, Salam, and Jalil Bhuiyan.

In Rudrapara Nisimpur area, syndicate members of Jubli Lengra Jalil Bahini allegedly include Abdur Rashid, Imran, Harun, Chanchal, and Khalek Bhuiya who are taking away top soil from hundreds of hectares of agriculture land. Locals said, the soil-trading syndicates are influential. Local victims cann't speak anything against them.

Top soil lifting from the beel has been taking place since the beginning of the Boro season. A visit found hundreds of hilly-sized soil piles in the beel.

When contacted, none of the syndicate members wanted to make any comments in this connection.







SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, May 20: Top soil of agriculture land in Arial Beel in Srinagar Upazila of the district is being lifted away. In the absence of any local administrative measures, syndicates continue the soil business in the upazila.According to field sources, 25/30 excavators are cutting top soil in the beel. Despite news appeared in different newspapers, the authorities concerned cannot take any measures in this connection.On the other hand, different metallic and mud roads are getting damaged due to plying of soil-laden vehicles and trolleys; harmful dusts are spreading from these roads; commuters cannot use the roads. In the areas like Chhatrobhogh and Jahanbad under Baghrar Union, the reckless soil excavation is taking place largely.According to field sources, a syndicate is allegedly led by one Mozammel Chowdhury, and the syndicate members include Juboraj, Kalu, Atahar, Salam, and Jalil Bhuiyan.In Rudrapara Nisimpur area, syndicate members of Jubli Lengra Jalil Bahini allegedly include Abdur Rashid, Imran, Harun, Chanchal, and Khalek Bhuiya who are taking away top soil from hundreds of hectares of agriculture land. Locals said, the soil-trading syndicates are influential. Local victims cann't speak anything against them.Top soil lifting from the beel has been taking place since the beginning of the Boro season. A visit found hundreds of hilly-sized soil piles in the beel.When contacted, none of the syndicate members wanted to make any comments in this connection.