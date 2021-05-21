Video
Lightning kills four in three dists

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Naogaon and Rajshahi, in four days.  
KISHOREGANJ: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Nikli and Bajitpur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Nikli Upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 18, son of Mia Chan, a resident of Betinoyagaon Village under Gurui Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was he was struck by lightning on Tuesday (May 18) afternoon while he was looking after his cow in the area during rain, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Md Shamsul Alam Siddiqui confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, an elderly man was killed by lightning strike in Bajitpur Upazila of the district in the afternoon. The deceased was identified as Shisu Sarder, 60, a resident of Hilchia Cillage in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck him when he was looking after his cow at a field in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot. Bajitpur PS OC Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.  
The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hel Qafi, 41, son of late Japir Uddin, a resident of Binodpur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him in the afternoon while he was working at his brinjal field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by lightning strike in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Babu, 32, a resident of Chakarpara Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.
Bausha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Shafiq said thunderbolt struck Jahurul while he was collecting mango at a garden nearby the house at around 2:45pm, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.




