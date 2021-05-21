Harun-ur Rashid

BARISHAL: Harun-ur-Rashid, 56, president of Bangladesh Newspaper Agents Association, passed away on Tuesday night.

Earlier, he was admitted into Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital with cardiac arrest.

His first Namaz-e-Janaja was held in Maghbazar Wireless Gate in Dhaka, followed by his second Janaja in Police Line Jam-e-Mosque in Barishal and the third one in Hawladar's house in Charkarmaji Village of Sadar Upazila.

Different journalist organisations including Shaheed A. Rob Serniabat Barisal Press Club and Barishal Reporters Unity expressed deep shock at his death.

He left behind wife, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Abdus Sobhan

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdus Sobhan died of old-age complications at his residence in Palashikura Village of Nalitabari Upazila in the district at around 6am on Tuesday. He was 80.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin, Upazila Parishad Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu and other freedom fighters gave him guard of honour with placing floral wreaths on his coffin.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Palashikura Janata High School premises in the afternoon.

Later, he was was buried at his family graveyard in the village.

FF Abdus Sobhan left two wives, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Hazi Mohammad Selim

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Hazi Mohammad Selim, founder of Char Kalkini Ideal High School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Monday night. He was 58.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Char Lawrence area on Tuesday morning.

He left wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.











