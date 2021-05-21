Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356
Our Correspondents

Harun-ur Rashid
BARISHAL: Harun-ur-Rashid, 56, president of Bangladesh Newspaper Agents Association, passed away on Tuesday night.
Earlier, he was admitted into Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital with cardiac arrest.
His first Namaz-e-Janaja was held in Maghbazar Wireless Gate in Dhaka, followed by his second Janaja in  Police Line Jam-e-Mosque in Barishal and the  third one in  Hawladar's house in Charkarmaji Village of Sadar Upazila.
 Different journalist organisations including Shaheed A. Rob Serniabat Barisal Press Club and Barishal Reporters Unity expressed deep shock at his death.
 He left behind wife, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Abdus Sobhan
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdus Sobhan died of old-age complications at his residence in Palashikura Village of Nalitabari Upazila in the district at around 6am on Tuesday. He was 80.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin, Upazila Parishad Chairman Moksedur Rahman Lebu and other freedom fighters gave him guard of honour with placing floral wreaths on his coffin.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Palashikura Janata High School premises in the afternoon.
Later, he was was buried at his family graveyard in the village.
FF Abdus Sobhan left two wives, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  

Hazi Mohammad Selim
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Hazi Mohammad Selim, founder of Char Kalkini Ideal High School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Monday night. He was 58.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Char Lawrence area on Tuesday morning.
He left wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft