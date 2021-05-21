

Conjoined twins die

On Wednesday at about 11pm, they died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka Shishu Hospital.

Their parents are Jewel and Tahmina living in Shingrowli Village at Shamshernagar Union in the upazila. The couple sought assistance from the Prime Minister and others for their treatment.

Jewel Ahmed is a betel nut shop owner. He was not able to bear the treatment cost. But many public and private quarters extended their hands to save the twins through treatment.

Jewel said, "I came to Dhaka Shishu Hospital with the babies to save them. One renowned doctor was supposed to see them. But before his coming, they left the world."







KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, May 20: The two conjoined girls who were born on May 5 in Kamalganj Upazila of the district could not be saved.On Wednesday at about 11pm, they died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka Shishu Hospital.Their parents are Jewel and Tahmina living in Shingrowli Village at Shamshernagar Union in the upazila. The couple sought assistance from the Prime Minister and others for their treatment.Jewel Ahmed is a betel nut shop owner. He was not able to bear the treatment cost. But many public and private quarters extended their hands to save the twins through treatment.Jewel said, "I came to Dhaka Shishu Hospital with the babies to save them. One renowned doctor was supposed to see them. But before his coming, they left the world."