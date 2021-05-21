Expelled AL leader held over rice scam

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, May 20: Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested another expelled Awami League leader in Nandigram Upazila of the district over the scam of 168-sack rice of Tk 10 meant for poor people.

Arrested Anisur Rahman was the general secretary of the upazila AL unit.

Police arrested him from his house in Shimla Village.

Earlier on Monday evening, police also arrested Ansar Ali, expelled president of AL in Ward No. 7 under Sadar Union in the upazila, from Shimla Bazar.







