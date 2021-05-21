Man 'kills' nephew over VGD food grain

BARISHAL, May 20: A man has allegedly killed his nephew at Khanjapur Union under Gouranadi Upazila of the district over sharing food grains of vulnerable group development (VGD) programme with him. Deceased Ramin Mridha, 21, was the son of Santu Mridha, a resident of Kamlapur Village in Khanjapur Union.

Police on Wednesday morning arrested one person following a murder case filed by the deceased's grandfather.

It was learned that UP member Md Montu Hawlader made a VGD card in the name of Mintu Mridha, 40, and told him to share food grains with his (Mintu) nephew Ramin Mridha. But, Mintu started to take all the food grains for himself instead of providing the grain to Ramin.

On Tuesday afternoon, the duo were locked into an altercation and later, Mintu and his men beat Ramin severely.

He was taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Ramin, later, died on the way to Dhaka for better treatment.







