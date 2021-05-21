Two found dead in two districts

At least two bodies were recovered from two districts- Narsingdi and Madaripur, on Wednesday.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a school teacher in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdul Manna Mona, 26, was the son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Rajarampur Village in the upazila. He was a part-time teacher of Kashimnagar High School.

Locals spotted his floating body in Arial Kha River adjacent to the school and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station (PS) Mohammad Anisur Rahman.

Deceased's family member said Manna went outing with his friend Liton on Monday and remained missing.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered body of a 22-year-old young man from side of a brick kiln near Mathabhanga Haat of Khoajpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

According to police and local sources, locals spotted the body and informed it to the police station; some miscreants left the body after suffocating him with a towel around his neck.

Sadar PS OC Kamrul Islam Mia said, being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body; a towel was found around his neck.

Locals could not identify the body. The body has been sent to Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.







