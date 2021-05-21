Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondents

At least two bodies were recovered from two districts- Narsingdi and Madaripur, on Wednesday.
MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a school teacher in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Abdul Manna Mona, 26, was the son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Rajarampur Village in the upazila. He was a part-time teacher of Kashimnagar High School.
Locals spotted his floating body in Arial Kha River adjacent to the school and informed police.
Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station (PS) Mohammad Anisur Rahman.
Deceased's family member said Manna went outing with his friend Liton on Monday and remained missing.
MADARIPUR: Police recovered body of a 22-year-old young man from side of a brick kiln near Mathabhanga Haat of Khoajpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
According to police and local sources, locals spotted the body and informed it to the police station; some miscreants left the body after suffocating him with a towel around his neck.
Sadar  PS  OC Kamrul Islam Mia said, being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body; a towel was found around his neck.
 Locals could not identify the body. The body has been sent to  Sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft