Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:23 PM
Home Countryside

Three more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 20: Three more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the division, taking the death toll to 520.
So far, a total of 33,330 people have been infected in the division while  127 new cases were detected.
Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health confirmed the information in a press release issued on Thursday.
He said, the highest 308 died in Bogura, and the second highest 77 died in Rajshahi District.
Apart from this, 22 people died in Chapainawabganj, 37 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna.
Of the total infected patients, 30,476 people have, so far, recovered in the division till Thursday morning; and 3,745 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the division.


