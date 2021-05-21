Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 318
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 20: Two people were killed in a clash between two groups of Awami League in a wedding programme in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as AL activist Siddiqur Rahman and Sattar Dhali.
Officer-in-Charge of Mehendiganj Police Station Abul Kalam told media that Dhupkhola Union AL President Kalam Bepari and Juba League convenor Jamal Rari had been at loggerheads over the Union Parishad election.
They both attended a wedding programme at Soladi Village under Uttar Ulania Union around 11am on Thursday.
As a sequel to the previous enmity,  their supporters equipped with sticks were locked in a clash, leaving Siddiqur Rahman dead on the spot and a number of supporters from both groups injured.
Of them, Sattar died on the way to Barishal.
Police said legal action would be taken after proper investigation.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft