AL infighting leaves 2 killed at Mehendiganj

BARISHAL, May 20: Two people were killed in a clash between two groups of Awami League in a wedding programme in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as AL activist Siddiqur Rahman and Sattar Dhali.

Officer-in-Charge of Mehendiganj Police Station Abul Kalam told media that Dhupkhola Union AL President Kalam Bepari and Juba League convenor Jamal Rari had been at loggerheads over the Union Parishad election.

They both attended a wedding programme at Soladi Village under Uttar Ulania Union around 11am on Thursday.

As a sequel to the previous enmity, their supporters equipped with sticks were locked in a clash, leaving Siddiqur Rahman dead on the spot and a number of supporters from both groups injured.

Of them, Sattar died on the way to Barishal.

Police said legal action would be taken after proper investigation.








