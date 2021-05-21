KG teachers pass days in hardship at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, May 20: Kindergarten (KG) school teachers in Kamalganj Upazila are passing days in hardship due to closure of the institutions.

There are 30 KG schools in the upazila having 250 teachers and employees. Due to corona situation, they have fallen in difficulty.

It is the same case with over 50 part-time teachers of 22 high schools in the upazila.

According to Kamalganj Upazila Kindergarten Association sources, there are about 5,000 students in these schools.

General Secretary (GS) of the association Masud Ahmed said, amid the corona pandemic, monthly tuition fee payment has been suspended; with this teachers' honorarium has been suspended.

Besides, according to the government instruction, private tuition is suspended; as a result, they can neither stand in line for relief nor can beg.

In this situation, they and other employees are living in sub-human condition, he mentioned.

A list of teachers and employees of KG schools was submitted to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for government assistance. Then UNO had given assurance also. He said, he has talked with the deputy commissioner and the divisional commissioner in this regard.

Kamalganj Upazila High School Head Teacher Association's GS Khurshed Ali of Bhandarigaon High School said, due to corona, part-time teachers of many schools got incentives in the last year.

He informed, also amid the lingering holiday of schools, many part-time teachers have been released from jobs; at the same time, many schools have provided honorarium to the part-timers from school funds in humanitarian ground.

There are three to eight part-time teachers in each high school.

UNO Ashekul Haq said, over 150 part-time teachers got incentives in the last year while many have been deprived.

He said, teachers of about 30 KG schools were supposed to get incentive. But they did not get it, he added.

He gave assurance of seeing the matter.

