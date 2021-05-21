Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

KG teachers pass days in hardship at Kamalganj

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, May 20: Kindergarten (KG) school teachers in Kamalganj Upazila are passing days in hardship due to closure of the institutions.
There are 30 KG schools in the upazila having 250 teachers and employees. Due to corona situation, they have fallen in difficulty.
It is the same case with over 50 part-time teachers of 22 high schools in the upazila.    
According to Kamalganj Upazila Kindergarten Association sources, there are about 5,000 students in these schools.
General Secretary (GS) of the association Masud Ahmed said, amid the corona pandemic, monthly tuition fee payment has been suspended; with this teachers' honorarium has been suspended.
Besides, according to the government instruction, private tuition is suspended; as a result, they can neither stand in line for relief nor can beg.
In this situation, they and other employees are living in sub-human condition, he mentioned.
A list of teachers and employees of KG  schools was submitted to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for government assistance. Then UNO had given assurance also. He said, he has talked with the deputy commissioner and the divisional commissioner in this regard.
Kamalganj Upazila High School Head Teacher Association's GS Khurshed Ali of Bhandarigaon High School said, due to corona, part-time teachers of many schools got incentives in the last year.
He informed, also amid the lingering holiday of schools, many part-time teachers have been released from jobs; at the same time, many schools have provided honorarium to the part-timers from school funds in humanitarian ground.
There are three to eight part-time teachers in each high school.
 UNO Ashekul Haq said, over 150 part-time teachers got incentives in the last year while many have been deprived.
He said, teachers of about 30 KG schools were supposed to get incentive. But they did not get it, he added.
He gave assurance of seeing the matter.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai, Japanese variety of mangoes farmed at Mahalchhari
Bumper Boro production at Kaptai
Two men electrocuted in two districts
24 nabbed with drugs in three dists
Lightning kills farmer at Nandigram
Wildlife at Lawachara endangered for speedy vehicular movement
72 detained on different charges in six districts
Murder-case accused hacked to death at Sadullapur


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Why is institutional democracy important?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft