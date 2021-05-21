Invasive species costing Africa $3.66t a year: Study

PARIS, May 20: Invasive species introduced by human activity are costing African agriculture some $3.66 trillion every year -- around 1.5 times the combined gross domestic product of all African countries -- new research showed Thursday.

Non-native species of weed, insect or worm can have catastrophic effects on farming, with just a single bug capable of reducing yields of staple crops across the continent.

Now researchers based in Ghana, Kenya, Britain and Switzerland have sought to estimate the annual economic hit caused by invasive species to African agriculture. The team studied open source and peer-reviewed literature on species that were not native to the continent but had caused crop losses to assess the economic impact on yield, management and the cost of research. -AFP