Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:22 PM
Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

WASHINGTON, May 20: US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the Russian-controlled builder of a Russia-Germany gas pipeline, which Washington has called a geopolitical security risk.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a letter to Congress that waiving the original sanctions mandated by Congress for Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, and its chief executive Matthias Warnig, "is in the national interests of the United States."
The move defused tensions between Washington and Berlin over the $12-billion project, which Germany and other European countries see as crucial to securing long-term energy supplies to the region.
Germany had rejected the looming imposition of sanctions as interference in its domestic affairs.
In a statement Blinken said the Biden administration nonetheless remains committed to its position against Nord Stream 2.    -AFP


