Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:22 PM
UK to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

LONDON, May 20: Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now, she does not see it as a priority.
  As the Scottish National Party (SNP) pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believes economic recovery is the real priority, especially for the fortunes of her struggling Scottish home town of Kilmarnock.
  On that score, she says, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a difference.
  "I've seen a strategic change," said Macklin, who quickly secured UK government funding to train 200 apprentices for her HALO urban regeneration project in Kilmarnock, a deprived SNP stronghold in Scotland.
  She has fought for 12 years to get government money for her 63 million-pound ($89 million) HALO Kilmarnock project, a redevelopment of what was the home of Scotch whisky giant Johnnie Walker, transforming the 23-acre site into a cyber and digital learning facility at its Enterprise and Innovation hub. She welcomes the funding for her plans to create "a digital army of young people" who were once on social benefits, as part of a change in direction towards helping communities. Asked if the funding was a ploy to buy votes, she is apolitical, saying she is focused on helping her community.    -REUTERS


