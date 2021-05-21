Black fungus kills 90 recovered Covid patients in India

NEW DELHI, May 20: At least 90 people who recovered from Covid-19 have died from a rare black fungal infection in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, as the alarming spread of the infection is labelled as an "epidemic".

There are currently 850 people hospitalised with mucormycosis in Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital of Mumbai, although the authorities have warned they will have to treat 5,000 patients over the next few months.

Instances of mucormycosis - known as "black fungus" - were extremely rare before India's second wave of Covid-19 and only affected people who were severely immunocompromised, including diabetics or those suffering from HIV/Aids.

Without early treatment, the black fungus has a mortality rate of 50 per cent, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventing, and doctors in India are now being forced to remove the eyes or jaws of patients to save lives. While data on its prevalence pre-Covid-19 is limited, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu which has a population of 72 million only saw 9.5 cases on average annually between 2015 and 2020. -AFP





