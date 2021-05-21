Blinken, Lavrov to work together despite differences

WASHINGTON, May 20: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the first high-level encounter between the US and Russia since President Joe Biden took office, which comes amid heightened tensions between the former Cold War foes - friction Blinken acknowledged right away.

"It's also no secret that we have our differences," Blinken said at the top of the meeting after he and Lavrov had greeted each other warmly.

"When it comes to those differences, as President Biden has also shared with President Putin, if Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners, our allies, we'll respond," Blinken said as he and Lavrov sat facing each other at a long rectangular table flanked by their delegations. "And President Biden has demonstrated that in both word and deed, not for purposes of escalation, not to seek conflict, but to defend our interests."

But the top US diplomat added a caveat. "Having said that, there are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap," he said and urged cooperation on a range of "intersecting interests" including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, dealing with the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea, and Afghanistan.

"We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia," Blinken said. "We think that's good for our people, good for the Russian people and indeed good for the world."

Lavrov responded by saying that Russia's "position is clear. We are prepared to discuss all issues on the table, with the understanding that our discussions will be honest, factual and with mutual respect." But he, too, added a caveat, telling Blinken that "we greatly diverge when it comes to our assessment of the international situation and our approaches towards how we should resolve it."

And Lavrov appeared to signal that whatever steps the Biden administration might take against Russia, Moscow stands ready to respond. "Laws of diplomacy recommend mutuality, especially when it comes to responding to any kind of hostile actions," the Russian foreign minister said. "You can always rely on us to respond mutually to such intentions."

Blinken and Lavrov met on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland and were expected to chat without a stringent time limit or any topics off-limits, sources familiar with the plans for the meeting explained. The discussion was expected to cover a wide range of substantive issues between the two nations ahead of a possible summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin early this summer - but many of them are fraught.

Blinken ultimately raised "deep concerns" about malign Russian behavior during Wednesday's meeting, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.

This included "Russia's continued military deployments in and near Ukraine, its actions against VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the health of Aleksey Navalny and the repression of opposition organizations," Price said.

The two diplomats also discussed areas in which both countries could benefit from cooperation, "including Afghanistan, strategic stability, and curbing Iran and the DPRK's nuclear programs," he added.

Lavrov called the meeting "constructive," the Russian state news agency TASS reported.










