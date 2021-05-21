KOLKATA, May 20: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bypassing the federal structure and humiliating Chief Ministers of states at a meeting today. The Prime Minister, she said, did not offer any financial support or even allow any Chief Minister to speak.

"This was not a one-way communication... it was one way humiliation... One nation, all humiliation," said Ms Banerjee who was part of several meetings on Covid and had skipped a few.

"Is the Prime Minister so insecure that he didn't want to listen to the Chief Ministers? Why is he so scared? If he didn't want to hear the Chief Ministers why call us? He let some District Magistrates speak and insulted the Chief Ministers," said Ms Banerjee, who came to power in Bengal for a third straight term recently after an all-out battle that was seen as a direct fight between her and the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, she said, never asked about the availability of beds, vaccine or oxygen or about the status of the black fungus infection in Covid patients. "We are embarrassed, ashamed," she repeated, pointing out that she had gone to meeting prepared to flag several issues.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being "arrogant" and "casual", she said: "So many states were represented. No one was allowed to speak. What do they think? Are we bonded labourers or puppets? Only they matter? They are completely demolishing the federal structure."

The 66-year-old, seen as one of the most powerful opposition leaders after her stupendous victory in the assembly elections in face of the BJP's mighty election machinery, repeatedly underscored what she called "insult" to the country's federal structure.

"I am not speaking on behalf of all chief ministers. But what is happening is... dictatorship, like martial law is going on," added the Chief Minister. -NDTV







