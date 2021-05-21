Republicans defy Trump to back Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON, May 20: The US House voted Wednesday to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate January's deadly riot at the US Capitol, overcoming tensions for now amid rising Republican hostility to an independent fact-finding panel.

One day after top House Republican Kevin McCarthy came out against the commission, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also expressed opposition, raising hurdles to Senate passage more than four months after the violence.

But the House of Representatives at least temporarily weathered a brewing storm, voting 252 to 175 to approve legislation that establishes a 10-member panel commission.

Thirty-five Republicans bucked their party's leadership and joined Democrats in supporting the effort.

"This commission is built to work, and it will be depoliticized, and it will get the results we need," House Republican John Katko, who worked with Democrats to craft a deal on the commission, told his colleagues on the floor.

"I urge all of you in the body, all of you on both sides... to set aside politics just this once -- just this once."

In January McConnell blamed Donald Trump for inciting violence at the Capitol, which was overrun by the then-president's supporters seeking to block certification of the election won by Joe Biden.

This week McConnell said he remained open to supporting a commission if changes were made to its structure, but by Wednesday he hardened his opposition.

"After careful consideration, I've made a decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th," McConnell said. -AFP







