Pakistan's Covid-19 hit Twenty20 league to resume in Abu Dhabi

KARACHI, MAY 20: Pakistan's Twenty20 league will resume in Abu Dhabi in June, months after it was suspended over a Covid-19 outbreak among players, officials said Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the Gulf State had approved its request to host the final games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

The season started in February but had to be postponed a month later after seven players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus.

They included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England's Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore.

The dates for the twenty final matches have not yet been announced, but will finish ahead of the Pakistan national team's slated visit to the United Kingdom for a limited series over in July.

All matches will be held behind closed doors, with the teams living in bio-secure bubbles.

The pandemic has proved yet another hurdle for the Pakistan Super League, which is now in its sixth edition but was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time last year.

Previous editions were hosted wholly or partially by the United Arab Emirates over security fears following the deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore. -AFP







