Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:21 PM
Sports

England bowler Archer to have elbow surgery

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAY 20: England paceman Jofra Archer will have elbow surgery on Friday in a bid to salvage his hopes of playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year, cricket chiefs have announced.
Archer's right elbow has been a source of concern for the past 18 months and it has been decided that an operation is required.
It is understood the recovery time could be two to three months.
"England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness," said a brief statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.
"He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow. Further updates will be released in due course."    -AFP


