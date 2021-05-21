Video
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Jamal Bhuiyan says "Free Palestine"

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Sports Reporter

Jamal Harris Bhuiyan, the skipper of Bangladesh national football team, also joined many other international football figures in supporting Palestine on Thursday. The Danish-born Bangladeshi midfielder posted, "Free Palestine! Enough is enough." in his official Facebook page. He as well tagged a poster that delineate how the children and innocent people were suffering from the situation after Israel's bombing on the Palestinian lands. People are carrying injured or dead children and a child is carrying the national flag of the State of Palestine. The texts inside the poster says, "Free Palestine! Need more hands to help them, to pray for them."





