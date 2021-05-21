Video
Home Sports

We have nothing to lose against Bangladesh: Isuru Udana

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

Visiting Sri Lanka remained relaxed ahead of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh given the fact that they have 'nothing to lose' in the series as they came up with a very young side.
According to Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana they will not be burdened with expectation against a side who are full of superstars and played at their own den, in which they are really a dangerous side in ODI format. Despite admitting Bangladesh as a formidable team, Udana believes the 'nothing to lose' factor would give them an edge as they will aim to win the series.
"Actually, to be honest, Bangladesh has a few superstars in their team, but still, we have a young side, and we have nothing to lose, so I think, we are here to beat them, so want to give our bests to beat those guys, because in their home, they are very dangerous. We know that," Udana said on Thursday after their practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
In a team, without most of the star and senior players, Udana is one of the most experienced players and so he thinks he has the extra responsibility.
When asked about the axe of the senior players, he said: "To be honest, about the selection, we can't control those things; we are here to give our best, which we have."
"I think, in this game, we all have to take responsibility, because, I can be an experienced bowler, but on a particular day, a young guy can do better than me. So I think we all have to stick together, and portray our experiences."
Udana has been a regular visitor in Bangladesh thanks to his involvement in different franchises of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His CV was enriched recently after being called up by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
"I think I have played 3-4 years of BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) here, so I have a bit of experience, at that very day, we have to give our best to beat this team, so that's the plan," he said.
"It was a good experience for me actually, it was my first year in IPL, and I think that is the best league in the world, so I think it has helped me a lot."
He further said he is not bothered about staying in bio-bubble, a new normal in the Covid-19-affected world.
"The thing is, we're quite used to the bio-bubble thing now, going forward, we have to stick to those plans, so I think we are ready, because we had the five-six days training camp in Colombo, we had a good two sessions in here, so I think all the guys are ready," he revealed.
Rather he is working on the slowers and variations which are effective in the Bangladeshi wickets.
"I think first I look at the wicket, and when I notice the wicket is slow and old, so I'm going to use that more. I had that for years now, so I have the feel now when I can bowl that," he concluded.     -BSS


