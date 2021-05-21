Booters go through recovery session

Following a three days hard training ahead of the mission of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the national booters enjoyed a pool and gym recovery session on Thursday at the team's hotel.

The players spent some time at the hotel's swimming pool in the morning and utilized the surrounding facilities. They also had lunch all together, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation.

The Bangladesh national football team resumes their training from tomorrow (Friday) morning at Bangabandhu National Stadium under the supervision of head coach Jamie Day.

Bangladesh team are expected to leave for Qatar on May 30 to play their remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. According to the fixtures, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, India and Oman on June 3, 7 and 15 respectively.

Jamal Bhuyan and Co. are expecting a good result against Afghanistan and India in the World Cup qualifiers. -BSS







