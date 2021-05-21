Video
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2021

Shakib, Mustafiz named for 15-man ODI squad

Shanto, Naim, Nasum dropped

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-member ODI squad for the thee-match ODI series against Sri Lanka commencing on May 23. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustqfizur Rahman returned in Tigers troop.
Shakib skipped New Zealand tour to stay beside his expectant wife, who gave birth to a baby boy in March. The all-rounder was granted leave during the Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. Mustafiz in the contrary was allowed to play the IPL after the New Zealand trip.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Naim Sheikh and Nasum Ahmed were dropped from the 18-man ODI squad for New Zealand series.
BCB announced a 21-man preliminary squad on May 1, from where Imrul Kayes, Tajul Islam,   Hasan Mahmud, Shohidul Islam and Rubel Hossain were unnamed beside Shanto, Naim and Nasum.
Pacer duo Rubel and Hasan are ruled out of the series due to respective injuries. Taijul, Shohidul and Aminul Islam Biplob are kept as standbys. Biplob however, was not in the primary squad.
The three matches of the series are slated for May 23, 25 and 28 respectively. All the flood-light affairs will be hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Squad
Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Md Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam
Standby: Naim Sheikh, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Aminul Islam Biplob.


